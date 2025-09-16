Subscribe

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Price band set at ₹115-121 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Jinkushal Industries IPO price band is set at 115 to 121 per equity share. The subscription date is from September 25 to September 29.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Sep 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Jinkushal Industries IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 115 to 121 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Jinkushal Industries IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, September 25 and will close on Monday, September 29. The allocation to anchor investors for the Jinkushal Industries IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 24.

The floor price and the cap price are 11.5 times and 12.1 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The Jinkushal Industries IPO lot size is 120 equity shares and in multiples of 120 equity shares thereafter.

Jinkushal Industries IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Jinkushal Industries IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, September 30 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, October 1 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Jinkushal Industries share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, October 3.

