Jio IPO expected launch date and price, latest GMP price, Reliance shareholder quota - What we know so far

Jio Platforms is inching closer to what could be India’s biggest-ever IPO, with the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company expected to file its final offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the week starting 12 October, according to a PTI report.

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The official price band for the Jio Platforms IPO has not been announced yet.

Market sources and media reports have indicated an estimated price range of around ₹1,300– ₹1,450 per share. However, this remains indicative and could change when the company finalises the IPO structure.

Investors will need to refer to the final Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for the confirmed price band, lot size and other issue details once it's out.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today The latest Jio Platforms IPO grey market premium (GMP) is reported at ₹166, according to Investorgain.com.

The GMP has remained relatively stable over the past four sessions, with movements limited to around ₹18- ₹19 and the premium remaining within a steady range.

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Jio IPO GMP has shown a steady upward trend over the past four sessions, rising from ₹148 on 4 October to ₹166 on 7 October.

Overall, the GMP has gained ₹18, or around 12.2%, in four sessions. It peaked at ₹167 on 6 October, then eased marginally to ₹166 on 7 October. A separate IPO tracker currently reports Jio Platforms' GMP at around ₹157, highlighting that grey-market quotes can vary across sources and should be treated as unofficial indicators.

It is important to note that GMP is an unofficial indicator and is not an assurance of the eventual listing price. The final IPO price band and market conditions at the time of listing will determine the actual listing price.

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Jio Platforms IPO launch date The Jio Platforms IPO is likely to open for subscription on 21 October, according to a PTI report citing people familiar with the development.

The shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on 28 October, the report said.

However, the dates will be confirmed only once the company files its final offer documents and announces the issue schedule.

Reliance shareholder quota in Jio IPO Jio Platforms' DRHP, filed with SEBI in June 2026, provides for a shareholder reservation category for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders. Investors holding at least one RIL share in their demat account on the yet-to-be-announced record date are expected to qualify for the reserved category. The record date will be specified in the final offer documents. Eligible RIL shareholders can apply under both the shareholder reservation and regular retail categories, subject to the final issue terms. Existing shareholders should therefore track the record date and final RHP, as buying or holding RIL shares after the cut-off date may not make them eligible for the shareholder quota.

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Jio Platforms IPO size and valuation The proposed IPO will comprise up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, representing approximately 2.9% of the post-issue equity capital.

Based on earlier reports, the issue could raise approximately $3.8 billion and value Jio Platforms at around $137 billion.

The proposed fundraising will primarily support the balance sheet of the group's telecom business, with around ₹27,500 crore of Reliance Jio Infocomm borrowings expected to be repaid or prepaid using the IPO proceeds.

The remaining amount will be available for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Jio IPO GMP: Grey market premium is rising day by day

Jio Platforms IPO: Key details Jio Platforms houses Reliance Industries' digital businesses, including Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's largest telecom operator.

The company's financial performance has also strengthened ahead of the proposed listing. For FY26, Jio Platforms reported a 15% year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹30,053 crore, while revenue rose 14.5% to ₹1,46,885 crore.

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If the issue goes ahead as indicated, it will be the first public offering from the Reliance Group since 2008 and the conglomerate's first IPO involving a consumer-focused business.

The company has already completed its overseas roadshows, while SEBI issued its final observations on 28 August. Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers with the market regulator in June 2026.

The proposed public issue comes at a time when activity in India’s primary market has picked up sharply, with more than two dozen IPOs launched or announced since July.

Jio Platforms IPO Peers As per the DRHP, the company's listed peers are Bharti Airtel (with a P/E of 42.27), and Vodafone Idea (with a P/E of 4.65).

Jio Platforms IPO - Key Risks As per the draft papers, Jio Platforms' business remains heavily dependent on its ability to maintain the telecom licences and spectrum required for its operations. Any failure to renew existing licences, secure the necessary spectrum or successfully participate in future spectrum auctions could adversely affect its operations, financial performance and overall business prospects.

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Another key risk is network and technology disruption. Any outage or disruption affecting Jio's network, passive infrastructure or technology systems could impact service reliability and the company's ability to provide a consistent customer experience. Prolonged or recurring disruptions could affect operations and financial performance, increase customer churn, and put further pressure on the business.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.