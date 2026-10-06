Jio IPO: Latest GMP today, launch date, Reliance shareholder quota, expected share price band, size, valuation - Details

Jio Platforms is moving closer to what could be India’s biggest-ever IPO, with the Reliance Industries-backed digital services major expected to file its final offer documents with SEBI in the week beginning 12 October, according to a PTI report. The company has already concluded its overseas roadshows, while SEBI issued its final observations on 28 August after Jio Platforms filed its draft IPO papers in June.

Advertisement

The public offering could raise around $3.8 billion, with the company proposing to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, equivalent to about 2.9% of its post-issue equity base. The IPO comes amid a strong revival in India’s primary market, with more than two dozen issues launched or announced since July.

Jio Platforms houses Reliance’s digital businesses, including Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecom operator. For FY26, Jio Platforms reported a 15% rise in profit after tax to ₹30,053 crore, while revenue increased 14.5% to ₹1,46,885 crore.

If launched as expected, the IPO would mark the Reliance Group’s first public offering since 2008 and its first IPO of a consumer-focused business in the conglomerate.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today Jio Platforms IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +150. In the past three sessions, the IPO GMP has remained stable, with fluctuations limited to ₹2 and a range of ₹8. The present IPO GMP is at ₹150, reflecting a consistent sentiment in the grey market. With the latest GMP in mind, the projected listing price is approximately ₹150, compared with the IPO issue price of ₹0, as reported by investorgain.com.

Advertisement

Jio Platforms IPO launch date Jio Platforms IPO is likely to open for subscription on 21 October, according to a PTI report citing sources aware of the development.

The shares of the digital services major are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on 28 October, according to a PTI report.

Reliance shareholder quota in Jio Platforms IPO The Jio Platforms IPO will have a shareholder reservation category for existing Reliance Industries (RIL) shareholders, according to the company’s DRHP filed with SEBI in June 2026.

Who is eligible? RIL shareholders will be eligible for the reserved category if they hold at least one Reliance Industries share in their demat account on the record date. The record date has not yet been announced and will be specified in the final Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Advertisement

Can investors apply under both categories? Yes. Eligible RIL shareholders can apply under the shareholder reservation and regular retail categories, subject to the final terms of the issue. The two applications are treated as separate categories.

What should RIL shareholders do now? Existing RIL shareholders should monitor the final RHP and the record date announcement, as holding RIL shares after the cut-off date may not qualify an investor for the shareholder reservation

Also Read | Jio IPO GMP: Grey market premium is rising day by day

Jio Platforms IPO expected share price band The Jio Platforms IPO price band has not yet been officially announced by Reliance Industries. However, according to market sources and media reports, the issue price is estimated at ₹1,300– ₹1,450 per equity share.

The estimated range is indicative and may change once the company finalises the IPO structure. Investors should wait for the final Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) to confirm the price band and other issue details.

Advertisement

Jio Platforms IPO size and valuation According to the company’s draft prospectus, Jio Platforms plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, representing approximately 2.9% of its post-issue equity capital. The IPO could value the company at approximately $137 billion, according to people familiar with the matter cited in earlier reports.

A significant portion of the IPO proceeds is expected to be used to repay or prepay, in full or in part, borrowings of around ₹27,500 crore owed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a material subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes, according to the draft prospectus.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.