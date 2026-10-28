Jio IPO listing today LIVE updates: Jio Mcap at ₹12.5 lakh cr; becomes 2nd most valuable Indian company after Reliance

Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO listing today: Reliance-backed ₹30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) Jio Platforms opened on the BSE and the NSE today, delivering a blockbuster 21% return to the lucky investors. The company's share opened at ₹1,358 on the BSE and the NSE, delivering around 21% listing gain to the lucky allottees against the upper price band of ₹1,119 per equity share. After listing at the whopping 21% premium, Jio Platforms became India's largest telecom company in terms of market capitalisation. At ₹1,358 per share price, Reliance's Jio Platforms market cap comes around ₹12.50 lakh crore. While listing at a market cap of ₹12.50 lakh crore, Jio Platforms replaced Bharti Airtel from the second spot of the most valuable Indian company list.

Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO was offered in the Indian primary market at a price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per equity share on 21st October 2026. Jio Platform's parent company, Reliance Industries, holds around two-thirds stake in Jio Platforms. So, the market is expecting some movement in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) also.