Jio IPO listing today LIVE updates: Jio Mcap at ₹12.5 lakh cr; becomes 2nd most valuable Indian company after Reliance

Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO listing today: Reliance-backed ₹30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) Jio Platforms opened on the BSE and the NSE today, delivering a blockbuster 21% return to the lucky investors. The company's share opened at ₹1,358 on the BSE and the NSE, delivering around 21% listing gain to the lucky allottees against the upper price band of ₹1,119 per equity share. After listing at the whopping 21% premium, Jio Platforms became India's largest telecom company in terms of market capitalisation. At ₹1,358 per share price, Reliance's Jio Platforms market cap comes around ₹12.50 lakh crore. While listing at a market cap of ₹12.50 lakh crore, Jio Platforms replaced Bharti Airtel from the second spot of the most valuable Indian company list.
Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO was offered in the Indian primary market at a price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per equity share on 21st October 2026. Jio Platform's parent company, Reliance Industries, holds around two-thirds stake in Jio Platforms. So, the market is expecting some movement in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) also.
Jio Platforms' share price crossed the price targets of ₹1,350 given by Motilal Oswal and ₹1,340 given by Nomura on the listing date itself. The brokerages had initiated ‘buy’ coverage on Jio Platforms much before the shares made their debut on Dalal Street.
At ₹1,358 per share price, Reliance's Jio Platforms market cap comes around ₹12.50 lakh crore. While listing at a market cap of ₹12.50 lakh crore, Jio Platforms replaced Bharti Airtel from the second spot of the most valuable Indian company list.
Reliance-backed ₹30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) Jio Platforms opened on the BSE and the NSE today, delivering a blockbuster 21% return to the lucky investors. The company's share opened at ₹1,358 on the BSE and the NSE, delivering around 21% listing gain to the lucky allottees against the upper price band of ₹1,119 per equity share.
Ahead of the Jio Platforms IPO listing today, Reliance Industries shares are trading flat. Reliance share price today opened lower at ₹1,194.50 per share and touched an intraday low of ₹1,186.20 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.
Jio Platforms' valuation, including premium, comes at ₹13 lakh crore. As RIL owns around two-thirds stake in Jio Platforms, the RIL ownership comes to around ₹8.58 lakh crore. Comparing this with the RIL's market cap of around ₹16.15 lakh crore.
As Jio Platforms shares are set to list on the BSE and the NSE, brokerages have begun reacting. Motilal Oswal has initiated ‘buy’ coverage on the Jio Platforms shares with a target price of ₹1,350 apiece.
While Reliance Jio Platforms' IPO is yet to list on the NSE and the BSE, Nomura has initiated a ‘buy’ on the Jio Platforms with a target price of ₹1,340.
Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, cautioned that investors should remain mindful of valuation risks, competition from Bharti Airtel, substantial capital expenditure requirements and uncertainty over how quickly newer businesses can be monetised.
“Strong IPO demand and expectations of listing gains do not guarantee a sustained post-listing rally,” Srivastava noted.
Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said a buy-and-hold strategy may be more suitable for investors seeking long-term wealth creation, provided the listing valuation remains reasonable.
She highlighted Jio Platforms' leadership in India's telecom market, its extensive digital ecosystem and its expansion into home broadband, enterprise solutions, cloud computing, AI and digital services as key growth drivers.
Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research and Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., expects the stock to deliver listing gains of around 20% to 22%, citing the company's market leadership, technology capabilities and profitability.
At the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹1,119 per share, a listing gain of 20% to 22% would imply an indicative price range of approximately ₹1,343– ₹1,365 per share. These figures are estimates based on the analyst's expectations, not confirmed listing prices.
Over the past 25 sessions, the IPO's GMP has remained volatile, moving within a range of ₹125 without showing a consistent upward or downward trend. The latest premium reflects evolving grey market expectations ahead of the company's listing.
However, GMP is based on unofficial transactions and does not represent an exchange-recognised price. It can change with investor demand, market sentiment and broader market conditions. Consequently, the actual listing price may differ significantly from the estimate derived from the latest GMP.
Market experts believe Jio Platforms' leadership in India's telecom market, growing digital ecosystem and opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and broadband could support its long-term growth prospects.
According to the information available on the BSE and the NSE websites, Jio Platforms shares will be listed on the Indian bourses today. The pre-open session for Jio Platforms' share listing will begin at 9:45 AM, and the company's stocks will become available from 10:00 AM. So, the listing price would open at 9:45 AM and the stock will become available for trade from 10:00 AM today on the BSE and the NSE.
Jio IPO received strong response from the Indian Primary Market investors and that buzz is expected to continue on the listing date. We are expecting the Jio Platforms IPO to list at a premium of ₹240 to ₹280 per share premium, depending upon the secondary market mood.
The grey market is signalling up to ₹260 per share premium, which means the grey market is expecting that Jio Platforms shares may list at around ₹1,379.
According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹260 in the grey market today.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.