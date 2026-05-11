Subscribe

Ambani's Jio Platforms IPO pivots to pure fundraise, no offer for sale: Report

Ambani's ​Jio Platforms, which houses the world's second-largest telecom company by users after China Mobile, counts Meta, Google and Vista Equity Partners among its investors.

Reuters
Published11 May 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Ambani's Jio Platforms IPO pivots to pure fundraise, no offer for sale: Report
Ambani's Jio Platforms IPO pivots to pure fundraise, no offer for sale: Report(Reuters)
AI Quick Read

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Platforms has pivoted to a pure fundraise for its planned Mumbai listing, dropping earlier plans that would have allowed some shareholders to exit, two sources said.

"Given the uncertainty in markets due to the situation in West Asia, investors have chosen to stay invested in the company rather than use the IPO as an exit opportunity," one of the sources said.

Ambani's ​Jio Platforms, which houses the world's second-largest telecom company by users after China Mobile, counts Meta, Google and Vista Equity Partners among its investors.

Advertisement
Mukesh AmbaniIPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOAmbani's Jio Platforms IPO pivots to pure fundraise, no offer for sale: Report
Read Next Story