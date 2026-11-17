IPO lock-in ends: As many as 23 recently listed companies are set to witness the expiry of their anchor investor lock-in periods between November 16 and November 30, potentially bringing a fresh supply of shares into the stock market.

Tonbo Imaging India, BLS Polymers, Shiprocket, Jio Platforms, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business and Paras Healthcare are among the prominent names facing the expiry, with several stocks already delivering substantial returns over their initial public offering (IPO) issue prices.

According to the latest IPO Lock-In Monitor by PL Capital's research division, 11 companies will see their 30-day anchor investor lock-in periods expire, while another 12 companies will witness the expiry of their 90-day lock-in periods.

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"Between 16 November and 30 November 2026, 23 companies are scheduled for an anchor lock-in expiry, with 11 companies under the 30-day lock-in period and 12 companies under the 90-day lock-in period. Across the upcoming 30-day expiries, the proportion of shares becoming eligible for trading ranges from approximately 13% to 22% of the respective companies' total shares, with most companies around 15% of total shares," PL Research said.

The unlocking of shares does not necessarily mean anchor investors will sell their holdings. However, the additional supply could influence near-term stock movements depending on investor decisions and market demand.

Tonbo Imaging, BLS Polymers among stocks facing 30-day lock-in expiry Among the 11 companies approaching their 30-day anchor investor lock-in expiry, Fusion CX, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business and Paras Healthcare have the highest proportion of shares becoming eligible for trading, at approximately 22% each.

HD Fire Protect, Tonbo Imaging India, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, EAAA India Alternatives, BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies will each see approximately 15% of their total shares unlocked. Jio Platforms has the lowest proportion in this group, at around 13%.

In absolute terms, approximately 7.45 crore Zetwerk Manufacturing Business shares and 3.62 crore Jio Platforms shares will become eligible for trading. Paras Healthcare will see around 47.08 lakh shares unlocked, while Fusion CX will have approximately 54.65 lakh shares becoming eligible.

All 11 companies are currently trading above their respective IPO issue prices, PL Research said.

"Stock performance throughout the upcoming 30-day unlocks remains positive, with all 11 companies currently trading above their IPO issue prices. Tonbo Imaging India is the strongest performer at approximately 120% above its issue price," PL Research said.

Tonbo Imaging India has gained approximately 120% over its IPO issue price of ₹700, emerging as the strongest performer. BLS Polymers follows with gains of around 76%, while Sahajanand Medical Technologies has advanced approximately 53%.

SFC Environmental Technologies has gained 45%, followed by Bonfiglioli Transmissions at 36%, Paras Healthcare at 33%, Jio Platforms at 25% and Zetwerk Manufacturing Business at 24%. EAAA India Alternatives, HD Fire Protect and Fusion CX have gained approximately 18%, 15% and 6%, respectively.

Shiprocket, Horizon Industrial Parks among 12 stocks facing 90-day expiry

The second group comprises 12 companies whose 90-day anchor investor lock-in periods are scheduled to expire between November 16 and November 30. These include Behari Lal Engineering, Shiprocket, Horizon Industrial Parks, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Shankesh Jewellers, Sunshine Pictures, Gaja Alternative Asset Management, Tempsens Instruments (India), Augmont Enterprises, Hy-Tech Engineers, Skyways Air Services and Symbiotec Pharmalab.

Shiprocket and Horizon Industrial Parks have the highest proportion of shares becoming eligible for trading, at approximately 22% each. Nine companies will see around 15% of their total shares unlocked, while Sunshine Pictures has the lowest proportion, at approximately 13%.

In absolute terms, Horizon Industrial Parks will see approximately 9.73 crore shares becoming eligible for trading, while Shiprocket will have around 3.75 crore shares unlocked. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart will see approximately 1.26 crore shares becoming eligible, while Behari Lal Engineering will have around 15.87 lakh shares unlocked.

"Stock performance within this group remains largely positive, with 8 of the 12 companies trading above their respective IPO issue prices. Tempsens Instruments (India) is the strongest performer at approximately 80% above its issue price," PL Research said.

Tempsens Instruments has gained approximately 80% over its IPO issue price of ₹300, followed by Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, which is up around 74%. Symbiotec Pharmalab has advanced 63%, while Behari Lal Engineering has gained 60%.

Hy-Tech Engineers has delivered gains of approximately 46%, followed by Shiprocket at 32%, Sunshine Pictures at 24% and Augmont Enterprises at 22%.

On the other hand, Horizon Industrial Parks has declined approximately 22% from its IPO issue price, while Gaja Alternative Asset Management has fallen 17%. Skyways Air Services is down around 16%, and Shankesh Jewellers has slipped approximately 3%.

The upcoming lock-in expiries will put several recently listed stocks under the spotlight, particularly companies where a sizeable proportion of total shares is becoming eligible for trading.

However, lock-in expiry only removes restrictions on trading shares; it does not confirm that anchor investors intend to sell their holdings.