Jio Platforms Ltd has cautioned investors that the performance of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain talent are critical to the success of its proposed stock market listing.
Jio Platforms flags talent retention as a key risk to IPO success
SummaryJio Platforms warns that losing skilled personnel in AI, cybersecurity and network engineering could harm its business.
Jio Platforms Ltd has cautioned investors that the performance of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain talent are critical to the success of its proposed stock market listing.
About the Author
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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