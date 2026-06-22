Jio Platforms flags talent retention as a key risk to IPO success

MUMBAI : Jio Platforms Ltd has cautioned investors that the performance of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain talent are critical to the success of its proposed stock market listing.
MUMBAI : Jio Platforms Ltd has cautioned investors that the performance of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain talent are critical to the success of its proposed stock market listing.
The company, which houses Reliance Industries Ltd's digital and telecom businesses, included the cautionary note in the draft red herring prospectus for its potential ₹35,000-crore initial public offering, which could become the country's largest-ever IPO.
The company, which houses Reliance Industries Ltd's digital and telecom businesses, included the cautionary note in the draft red herring prospectus for its potential ₹35,000-crore initial public offering, which could become the country's largest-ever IPO.
“We depend on the performance of KMPs (key management personnel), senior management and other qualified and skilled personnel, and if we are unable to attract, retain, and motivate our skilled personnel, our business could be harmed,” said Jio Platforms in the DRHP filed on 19 June.
Attrition in the telecom and digital business stood at 21.78% for 2025-26, compared with 20.22% in FY25 and 22.80% in FY24.
While the company said it is relying on human resource initiatives such as competitive compensation and upskilling programmes to attract and retain talent, the returns on these investments are not guaranteed.
“We operate in a highly competitive environment for skilled talent. To attract and retain employees, we offer competitive compensation and benefits and invest in recruitment, training, and integration efforts. These activities require significant financial and management resources, and there is no guarantee that we will realise the expected benefits from these investments,” the DRHP read.
Talent war
As of the end of March, Jio Platforms had 28,163 full-time employees, about 4,561 fewer than in FY25.
The drop in workforce comes as the parent company, RIL, has also imposed stricter controls on new hiring.
In fact, RIL, one of the largest private employers in the country, may have reduced its new-employee intake by as many as 90,000 in FY26. In its latest annual report, the group said it employed over 419,000, including over 100,000 new hires. However, the FY25 annual report noted that the oil-to-telecom business house had onboarded more than 190,000 new hires.
On 1 June, Mint reported that one reason for the decline is a new career option in the Reliance Jio home business, where employees in smaller markets can become ‘micro entrepreneurs'. A micro entrepreneur oversees the installation and maintenance of home business products in a specific city area and is compensated per installation.
The critical capability areas for Jio Platforms include technology and digital product development, network engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions.
AI is the key growth engine for the group today and will be used in the next phase of development across business verticals.
The strategy towards picking and holding onto talent includes "attractive compensation structures, the employee stock option scheme, structured leadership development and succession planning programmes, specialised training and career development pathways, and employee engagement and wellbeing initiatives”, the DRHP added.
Recruiters caution that experts in quantitative analytics, cybersecurity, AI, and machine learning are in high demand, and there is an aggressive talent war for them.
“Candidates in areas such as AI and quantitative research are getting offers with a 50% increase in compensation. There are opportunities to work with global firms that make it difficult to retain talent,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and chief executive of recruitment firm CIEL HR Services Ltd.
Among the other risks included in the DRHP is the concern that the ability to drive revenue growth through higher tariffs may be constrained by customer resistance, regulatory intervention, and intensifying competition. The company identified 60 risk factors in its DRHP, spanning regulatory, operational, financial, and technology-related challenges.