Jio Platforms IPO allotment status check online by PAN number guide for KFin Tech Registrar Portal on ris.kfintech.com

Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) allotment is all set to be finalised on Monday, October 26. Backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Jio IPO was subscribed more than 22 times during the bidding period.

As all eyes are now on the finalisation of allotment shares, here’s how investors can check allotment status on KFin Tech registrar portal.

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Jio IPO allotment: How to check status on KFin Tech Registrar Portal? Investors can check their allotment status on KFin Technologies website by three different methods, ie, PAN Number, IPO Application Number, and demat account number.

How to check status on KFin Tech Registrar Portal by PAN? -Visit the KFin Technologies website. ris.kfintech.com

-Navigate the home page, select and open IPO status page.

- Select the drop-down menu, and choose Jio Platforms option.

-Readers must note that Reliance Jio IPO name will be visible on the dropdown menu list only after the allotment is officially finalized.

-Once you select Jio IPO, now select PAN number as search type.

-Readers can also select other methods like IPO application number, demat account number.

-Proceed with PAN number option and then enter details like identification number.

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-Submit after filling details and search.

Jio IPO subscription status Jio IPO was subscribed 22.19 x on day 3, which included a massive 70.55 times subscription in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, 14x subscription in non institutional investors (NII) category, 2.72x subscription in the retail investors segment, 2.93 x bidding in employee reserved quota, and 7.60x subscription in the reservation portion shareholder.

Jio IPO key dates

Event Date (Tentative) IPO Start / Opening Date October 21, 2026 IPO Close / Closing Date October 23, 2026 UPI Mandate Confirmation Deadline October 23, 2026 (7:00 PM IST) Allotment Finalisation (Basis of Allotment) October 26, 2026 Refund Initiation Date October 27, 2026 Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts October 27, 2026 Tentative Listing Date (BSE & NSE) October 28, 2026 Anchor Investor Lock-in End Date (50%) November 24, 2026

Jio IPO GMP today Jio Platforms' last recorded grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹250 per share at 1 pm on Ocotber 25, according to media reports. Considering its upper price band of ₹1119 per share, the issue is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE at ₹1369 per share (which is the sum of upper price band and grey market premium). It indicates that the issue is expected to be listed with 22.34% gain.

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