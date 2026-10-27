Jio Platforms IPO allotment status finalised! Did you get shares - check from direct Kfin tech, NSE website links

Jio Platforms IPO allotment status: The allotment status of much awaited Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO has now been finalised. The allotment was scheduled to be finalised on Monday, October 26, with investors able to check their application status through the official websites of KFin Technologies, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

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Investors who placed their bids can now check their allotment status. Following the allotment process, successful applicants are scheduled to receive shares in their demat accounts on October 27. For applicants who did not receive shares, the release of blocked application funds or refunds is also scheduled for October 27.

Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28.

Also Read | How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on mobile: Direct links here

How to check allotment status for Jio Platforms IPO online? Investors can check their Jio Platforms IPO allotment status through the following official websites: KFin Technologies, BSE and NSE.

KFin Technologies Visit the official KFin Technologies IPO status portal: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Select Jio Platforms Ltd from the IPO dropdown menu, if available. Choose the relevant identification option, such as application number, PAN or Demat account number. Enter the required details. Click on Submit to view the allotment result. BSE Visit the BSE IPO application status page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check Select Equity under the issue type. Choose Jio Platforms Ltd from the issue name dropdown menu. Enter the IPO application number or PAN. Complete the captcha verification, if prompted, and click on Search. NSE Visit the NSE IPO bid verification page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Select Equity & SME IPO Bid Details. Choose Jio Platforms, or the symbol JPL, from the available dropdown menu. Enter the required details, such as PAN or application number, as prompted. Click on Submit to view the available information. Jio Platforms IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) of the Jio Platforms IPO currently stands at ₹245, against the upper end of the issue price band of ₹1,119 per share.

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Market experts noted that the GMP has decreased in the latest trading session, however, still indicating positive sentiment in the unofficial market ahead of the stock’s listing.

Over the past 22 trading sessions, the premium has ranged between ₹148 and ₹273, reflecting sustained investor interest alongside fluctuations in listing expectations. However, the GMP is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of the stock’s actual listing price or potential returns.

Jio Platforms IPO listing share price prediction Based on the GMP trends in the unlisted market, Jio Platforms IPO is estimated to list at ₹1,364 per share, indicating a potential upside of 21.89% over the issue price of ₹1,119.

Jio Platforms IPO details The ₹30,213-crore IPO was priced in the range of ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per share, with a minimum retail application of 12 shares, requiring an investment of ₹13,428 at the upper end of the price band.

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The issue received an overall subscription of 22.19 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 70.55 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 14 times. The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 2.72 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The company intends to use up to ₹27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. The issue includes a reservation of up to 46,94,835 shares for employees offered at a discount of ₹54.00 to the issue price.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.