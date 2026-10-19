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Jio Platforms IPO GMP today: Reliance-backed ₹30,213 cr issue - Listing gains expectations for Oct 28 NSE, BSE debut

Jio Platforms’ 30,213 crore IPO is scheduled to open October 21 and close October 23. Its grey market premium was reported at 245– 249, suggesting a potential listing price of 1,368 and gains of about 22.25%.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published19 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Check latest Jio IPO GMP today (AI image for representational image)
Check latest Jio IPO GMP today (AI image for representational image)
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Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: The countdown for Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) has begun as Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited-backed 30,213 crore issue is set to open for subscription this week. Jio Platforms IPO grey market premium (GMP) is showcasing strong upward momentum hinting at 22.25% listing gains.

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Jio IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and will close on Friday, October 23. Here are all the details about Jio IPO latest GMP, price band details, issue, size, etc.

Jio IPO GMP today

Jio IPO latest GMP today stood in the range of 245 and 249, as per media reports at 6 am on Monday, October 19. Considering its grey market premium, Jio IPO listing is expected at 1368 per share (sum of upper price band, ie 1,119, and 249 IPO GMP). It indicates an expected listing gain of nearly 22.25%.

Jio IPO price band, issue size, other details

Jio Platforms IPO, is an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares of 30,213 crore. With a face value of 10 each, the Jio IPO price band is fixed between 1065 and 1119) per share. Retail investors can subscribe for Jio IPO with a minimum application of 1 lot, each comprising 12 shares. Which means that retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 13,428 to apply for the IPO.

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Jio IPO key dates

Jio IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21. The last day to subscribe for the issue is Friday, October 23. Jio IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26. The IPO is likely to list on NSE and BSE on October 28.

About Jio IPO

Jio IPO is poised to surpass Hyundai Motor India Limited’s 27,800 crore IPO listing held in October 2024. The RIL-backed IPO will come weeks after the listing of the National Stock Exchange. The telecom major had planned to offer as many as 27 crore new shares, which is equivalent to about 2.93% of its post-issue equity capital.

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