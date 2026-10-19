Jio Platforms IPO GMP today: Reliance-backed ₹30,213 cr issue - Listing gains expectations for Oct 28 NSE, BSE debut

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today: The countdown for Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) has begun as Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited-backed ₹30,213 crore issue is set to open for subscription this week. Jio Platforms IPO grey market premium (GMP) is showcasing strong upward momentum hinting at 22.25% listing gains.

Advertisement

Jio IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and will close on Friday, October 23. Here are all the details about Jio IPO latest GMP, price band details, issue, size, etc.

Jio IPO GMP today Jio IPO latest GMP today stood in the range of ₹245 and ₹249, as per media reports at 6 am on Monday, October 19. Considering its grey market premium, Jio IPO listing is expected at ₹1368 per share (sum of upper price band, ie ₹1,119, and ₹249 IPO GMP). It indicates an expected listing gain of nearly 22.25%.

Jio IPO price band, issue size, other details Jio Platforms IPO, is an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares of ₹30,213 crore. With a face value of ₹10 each, the Jio IPO price band is fixed between ₹1065 and ₹1119) per share. Retail investors can subscribe for Jio IPO with a minimum application of 1 lot, each comprising 12 shares. Which means that retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹13,428 to apply for the IPO.

Advertisement

Jio IPO key dates Jio IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21. The last day to subscribe for the issue is Friday, October 23. Jio IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26. The IPO is likely to list on NSE and BSE on October 28.

About Jio IPO Jio IPO is poised to surpass Hyundai Motor India Limited’s ₹27,800 crore IPO listing held in October 2024. The RIL-backed IPO will come weeks after the listing of the National Stock Exchange. The telecom major had planned to offer as many as 27 crore new shares, which is equivalent to about 2.93% of its post-issue equity capital.