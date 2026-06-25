Jio Platforms bucks a long-running IPO trend

It takes a truly massive deal to move the needle on a decade-long market trend, and Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) could be one of them.
The company's proposed public issue could temporarily halt a trend that has dominated India's primary market for one and a half decades: promoters and private equity investors using IPOs as an exit route through offers for sale (OFS).
Jio Platforms' IPO would mark a notable departure, with a larger share of the proceeds used to fund business growth. Unlike OFS, where proceeds go to selling investors, funds raised through fresh issues flow into the company and can support expansion, debt repayment and other growth initiatives.
Also, Jio Platform's call comes amid a sluggish primary market. After two years of record fundraising, India’s mainboard IPO market slowed sharply in 2026 due to volatility driven by US tariffs and subsequent strikes in Iran.