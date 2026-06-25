Jio Platforms bucks a long-running IPO trend

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 05:31 AM IST
logo
Jio Platforms plans a fresh issue of 270 million equity shares and intends to use up to ₹27,500 crore to prepay borrowings of its arm, Reliance Jio Infocomm.(Bloomberg)
Summary
Jio Platforms' proposed IPO stands out for channelling a larger share of proceeds into business growth rather than shareholder exits.

It takes a truly massive deal to move the needle on a decade-long market trend, and Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) could be one of them.

The company's proposed public issue could temporarily halt a trend that has dominated India's primary market for one and a half decades: promoters and private equity investors using IPOs as an exit route through offers for sale (OFS).

Jio Platforms' IPO would mark a notable departure, with a larger share of the proceeds used to fund business growth. Unlike OFS, where proceeds go to selling investors, funds raised through fresh issues flow into the company and can support expansion, debt repayment and other growth initiatives.

Also Read | After months of delay, PE-backed IPOs prepare to hit the road

Also, Jio Platform's call comes amid a sluggish primary market. After two years of record fundraising, India’s mainboard IPO market slowed sharply in 2026 due to volatility driven by US tariffs and subsequent strikes in Iran.

May passed without a single mainboard IPO. Sentiment has improved since the US-Iran ceasefire in June, with Jio Platforms Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) filing their draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The contrast between the two proposed offerings illustrates the shift in the primary market mix.

Tilting the balance

Jio Platforms plans a fresh issue of 270 million equity shares and intends to use up to 27,500 crore to prepay borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Based on Mint’s earlier reporting, the IPO could raise about 35,000 crore, potentially making it India’s largest public issue.

NSE, on the other hand, plans an entirely OFS issue, with existing shareholders selling up to 148.9 million shares. The exchange will not receive any proceeds. Based on prevailing unlisted market valuations, NSE’s IPO is estimated at around 30,000 crore, making it potentially the second-largest issue.

Also Read | Why the NSE IPO may not create wealth like BSE’s did

Since 2012, offers for sale have made up more than half of all IPO fundraising. A Mint analysis of Prime Database data shows OFS accounted for 60% of fundraising in 2024 and 63% in 2025. In 2020, it reached a staggering 87%.

To further understand the magnitude and mix of the primary market, one must look at the country's biggest listings. Of the 20 largest IPOs since inception, 15 had OFS components accounting for more than half of the total issue size. Nine were entirely OFS, including the 27,859-crore Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s IPO and the 20,557-crore Life Insurance Corporation of India’s public issue. Only three of the top 20 IPOs—Reliance Power Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and DLF Ltd—were purely fresh issues.

But Jio Platform’s massive fresh issue is heavy enough to tip the scales. If the IPO proceeds as proposed, the OFS share could fall to about 48% in 2026—a rare minority.

Careful reading

Experts, however, caution against reading it as a structural shift.

"Jio's IPO may temporarily alter the OFS-to-fresh issue mix because of its size, but I would view it as a one-off event rather than a structural shift,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.

He further pointed out that incoming investors in an IPO should focus only on two things: the quality of the business and the valuation. “As historical data also shows, an IPO being an OFS or a fresh issue has no bearing on how it performs," he added.

Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO: RIL to not levy royalty for 'Jio' brand

Manish Bhandari, chief executive and portfolio manager at Vallum Capital, said the OFS-heavy nature of India’s primary market is often misunderstood. “The OFS-heavy character of India’s primary market is widely misread as promoter enrichment. It is actually global capital completing investment cycles,” Bhandari said.

According to him, the prevalence of OFS reflects private equity and venture capital investors monetizing investments as companies mature and access public markets.

“Structure is a second-order variable. What matters is entry valuation and business maturity. Structure follows quality; it does not create it,” he said.

About the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.