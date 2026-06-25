Jio Platforms bucks a long-running IPO trend

MUMBAI : It takes a truly massive deal to move the needle on a decade-long market trend, and Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) could be one of them.
MUMBAI : It takes a truly massive deal to move the needle on a decade-long market trend, and Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) could be one of them.
The company's proposed public issue could temporarily halt a trend that has dominated India's primary market for one and a half decades: promoters and private equity investors using IPOs as an exit route through offers for sale (OFS).
The company's proposed public issue could temporarily halt a trend that has dominated India's primary market for one and a half decades: promoters and private equity investors using IPOs as an exit route through offers for sale (OFS).
Jio Platforms' IPO would mark a notable departure, with a larger share of the proceeds used to fund business growth. Unlike OFS, where proceeds go to selling investors, funds raised through fresh issues flow into the company and can support expansion, debt repayment and other growth initiatives.
Also, Jio Platform's call comes amid a sluggish primary market. After two years of record fundraising, India’s mainboard IPO market slowed sharply in 2026 due to volatility driven by US tariffs and subsequent strikes in Iran.
May passed without a single mainboard IPO. Sentiment has improved since the US-Iran ceasefire in June, with Jio Platforms Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) filing their draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The contrast between the two proposed offerings illustrates the shift in the primary market mix.
Tilting the balance
Jio Platforms plans a fresh issue of 270 million equity shares and intends to use up to ₹27,500 crore to prepay borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Based on Mint’s earlier reporting, the IPO could raise about ₹35,000 crore, potentially making it India’s largest public issue.
NSE, on the other hand, plans an entirely OFS issue, with existing shareholders selling up to 148.9 million shares. The exchange will not receive any proceeds. Based on prevailing unlisted market valuations, NSE’s IPO is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore, making it potentially the second-largest issue.
Since 2012, offers for sale have made up more than half of all IPO fundraising. A Mint analysis of Prime Database data shows OFS accounted for 60% of fundraising in 2024 and 63% in 2025. In 2020, it reached a staggering 87%.
To further understand the magnitude and mix of the primary market, one must look at the country's biggest listings. Of the 20 largest IPOs since inception, 15 had OFS components accounting for more than half of the total issue size. Nine were entirely OFS, including the ₹27,859-crore Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s IPO and the ₹20,557-crore Life Insurance Corporation of India’s public issue. Only three of the top 20 IPOs—Reliance Power Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and DLF Ltd—were purely fresh issues.
But Jio Platform’s massive fresh issue is heavy enough to tip the scales. If the IPO proceeds as proposed, the OFS share could fall to about 48% in 2026—a rare minority.
Careful reading
Experts, however, caution against reading it as a structural shift.
"Jio's IPO may temporarily alter the OFS-to-fresh issue mix because of its size, but I would view it as a one-off event rather than a structural shift,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.
He further pointed out that incoming investors in an IPO should focus only on two things: the quality of the business and the valuation. “As historical data also shows, an IPO being an OFS or a fresh issue has no bearing on how it performs," he added.
Manish Bhandari, chief executive and portfolio manager at Vallum Capital, said the OFS-heavy nature of India’s primary market is often misunderstood. “The OFS-heavy character of India’s primary market is widely misread as promoter enrichment. It is actually global capital completing investment cycles,” Bhandari said.
According to him, the prevalence of OFS reflects private equity and venture capital investors monetizing investments as companies mature and access public markets.
“Structure is a second-order variable. What matters is entry valuation and business maturity. Structure follows quality; it does not create it,” he said.