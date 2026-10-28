Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening

“Mega issues leave little scarcity or pricing upside for a strong debut,” said Rajesh Singla, CEO and fund manager at Alpha AMC. “Jio is built differently. It is a fresh issue with no promoter selling, and most of the proceeds go towards retiring debt in the telecom subsidiary. The float is also thin, at around 3% of the post-issue equity, so the shares available to trade on day one are small against the demand. That helps. But a business valued at roughly ₹10 trillion is already priced for plenty of good news,” he added.