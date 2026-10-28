Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening

Jio Platforms made a strong stock-market debut on Wednesday, opening 21% above its issue price even as the Sensex fell more than 1%. The key test now is whether the issuer of India's largest initial public offering (IPO) to date can hold that premium through the close, unlike India’s five largest previous debuts.
A Mint analysis shows that none of those five predecessors gained more than 2% on day one, and three ended below their offer prices. And of the 19 largest issues before Jio's, 12 ended their first session above their offer prices and seven below. Their median debut-day gain was 6.3%.