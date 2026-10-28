Jio Platforms bucks mega-IPO trend with a strong opening

Jio Platforms made a strong stock-market debut on Wednesday, opening 21% above its issue price even as the Sensex fell more than 1%. The key test now is whether the issuer of India's largest initial public offering (IPO) to date can hold that premium through the close, unlike India’s five largest previous debuts.
Jio Platforms made a strong stock-market debut on Wednesday, opening 21% above its issue price even as the Sensex fell more than 1%. The key test now is whether the issuer of India's largest initial public offering (IPO) to date can hold that premium through the close, unlike India’s five largest previous debuts.
A Mint analysis shows that none of those five predecessors gained more than 2% on day one, and three ended below their offer prices. And of the 19 largest issues before Jio's, 12 ended their first session above their offer prices and seven below. Their median debut-day gain was 6.3%.
A Mint analysis shows that none of those five predecessors gained more than 2% on day one, and three ended below their offer prices. And of the 19 largest issues before Jio's, 12 ended their first session above their offer prices and seven below. Their median debut-day gain was 6.3%.
Jio’s ₹30,213-crore IPO was subscribed 22 times overall, stronger than any of the five largest predecessors, with retail investors bidding for 2.7 times their allocation. Sustained buying in the secondary market will determine whether it retains its early gains.
The opening premium was broadly in line with grey market expectations. Ahead of Wednesday’s listing, Jio commanded a grey market premium of ₹251, or 22.4% above its ₹1,119 issue price, according to InvestorGain, implying an unofficial listing price of ₹1,370.
Among previous mega-offers, Reliance Power opened 21.7% above its ₹450 offer price but closed at 17.2% discount. Coal India moved the other way, widening its opening premium of 17.4% to a closing gain of 39.7%. Zomato’s premium expanded from 51.3% to 65.6%.
“Jio’s market leadership, scale, and opportunities across telecom and digital services should support investor interest. But a strong listing will ultimately rest on valuation comfort and continued buying in the secondary market, not on subscription figures alone,” said Ratiraj Tibrewal, CEO of Choice Capital Advisor.
“It’s not a function of large or small size. It is more a function of valuation. Even several small or medium-sized IPOs have given poor returns on listing,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director at PRIME Database.
Size offers little comfort
The five largest offerings before Jio delivered a median debut-day return of negative 7.1%. Hyundai Motor India, which was listed in 2024, declined 7.1%, Life Insurance Corporation of India (2022) lost 7.8%, and Paytm parent One 97 Communications (2021) fell 27.2%. The only positives were Tata Capital (2025) and NSE Ltd (2026), which managed to deliver modest gains of 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.
However, other offerings among the 20 largest IPOs delivered stronger gains on debut. Zomato jumped 65.6%, LG Electronics India advanced 48.2%, and Coal India gained 39.7%. Together, the 20 biggest IPOs delivered an average first-day return of 8.7%.
“Mega issues leave little scarcity or pricing upside for a strong debut,” said Rajesh Singla, CEO and fund manager at Alpha AMC. “Jio is built differently. It is a fresh issue with no promoter selling, and most of the proceeds go towards retiring debt in the telecom subsidiary. The float is also thin, at around 3% of the post-issue equity, so the shares available to trade on day one are small against the demand. That helps. But a business valued at roughly ₹10 trillion is already priced for plenty of good news,” he added.
“While there will always be exceptions, the fundamental problem with most IPOs is pricing,” said Rishi Gupta, managing partner at Shepherd’s Hill. “In many cases, more than intrinsic value, marketing, hype and the creation of demand drive valuations.”
Demand is no guarantee
Jio ranks sixth by overall subscription among the top 20 offerings, close to Zomato’s 22.57 times. Similar bidding interest, however, has produced sharply different outcomes. Of the eight mega offerings subscribed at least 10 times, six delivered first-day gains. Reliance Power and SBI Cards and Payment Services were the exceptions.
Reliance Power drew the highest subscription in the sample, at 69.59 times, yet closed 17.2% below its offer price. SBI Cards, subscribed 19.09 times, fell 9.5%. Coal India attracted subscriptions of 15.14 times but gained 39.7%.
“The headline multiple tells you how many people want shares at the issue price. It does not tell you why they want them or how long they plan to hold,” Singla said.
Beyond the market mood
The Sensex fell more than 1% to 72,806.44 on Wednesday, taking its decline this week to 0.3%, showing that a falling market need not derail a listing. Of the 20 largest IPOs analysed, 40% gained despite a falling Sensex, while 25% declined alongside the benchmark.
However, even a buoyant market did not guarantee debut-day gains: 25% of the IPOs gained on days when the Sensex rose, while 10% fell despite a positive market. Overall, half of the offerings moved against the benchmark on debut.
“Supportive markets can lift sentiment, and institutional participation aids price discovery, but neither compensates for an expensive entry point,” said Tibrewal.
Going forward, analysts believe investors will watch Jio’s ability to sustain earnings growth, strengthen cash generation, and monetize its telecom and digital ecosystem.