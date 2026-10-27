Jio Platforms IPO listing date and time, share price prediction, expected gains, latest GMP; all eyes on NSE, BSE debut

Jio Platforms IPO listing: All eyes are on now on Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO stock market debut on Wednesday, 28 October. The shares of Jio Platforms IPO will be listed on both BSE and NSE, after successfully finalising its allotment on Tuesday, 26 October.

The ₹30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) attracted strong investor demand, with the issue subscribed 22.19 times overall, setting the stage for a closely watched market debut.

Jio Platforms IPO listing date and time Jio Platforms shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, 28 October, at 10 am, according to the IPO timetable. The listing will follow the stock exchanges' special pre-open session, which is scheduled to run from 9 am to 9:45 am.

During the pre-open session, investors can enter, modify or cancel orders. This is followed by order matching and the determination of the opening price between 9:45 am and 9:55 am, before the transition period and commencement of regular trading.

Jio Platforms IPO latest GMP The shares of Jio Platforms IPO are commanding a strong premium in the grey market ahead of listing. The GMP of Jio Platforms IPO stood at ₹244 per share on 27 October, according to IPO tracking websites.

The IPO GMP trend model indicates a volatile grey market premium over the past 24 sessions, with the premium moving within a ₹125 range without showing a clear directional trend. The latest GMP stands at ₹244, reflecting shifting expectations in the grey market ahead of the listing.

It is important to note that GMP reflects informal, unofficial market activity before listing. It is not an exchange-published price, and it may change with market sentiment, investor demand and broader market conditions. The actual listing price may differ significantly from the estimate derived from the GMP.

Jio Platforms IPO share price prediction Based on the latest reported GMP of ₹244, Jio Platforms shares could have an indicative listing price of around ₹1,363 per share, which is21.81% higher than the IPO price. This has been calculated by adding the premium to the upper issue price of ₹1,119.

Jio Platforms IPO expected gains At the latest reported GMP of ₹244, an investor allotted one lot of 12 shares could see an indicative gain of ₹2,928 if the stock lists at ₹1,364 and the investor's shares are valued at that price.

Jio Platforms IPO details The ₹30,213-crore IPO was offered in a price band of ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per share, with a minimum application size of 12 shares. Retail investors were required to invest ₹13,428 to apply for one lot at the upper end of the price band.

The issue was subscribed 22.19 times overall. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment witnessed the strongest demand, with 70.55 times subscription, followed by the non-institutional investors (NII) category at 14 times. The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 2.72 times.

Also Read | How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on mobile: Direct links here

The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company plans to utilise up to ₹27,500 crore from the proceeds to repay borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Additionally, up to 46,94,835 shares have been reserved for employees, who are eligible for a discount of ₹54 per share on the issue price.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.