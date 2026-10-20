Can Jio’s massive scale convert into superior returns?

The IPO comes as Jio seeks to build on its dominance across mobile connectivity, home broadband and digital services, including enterprise and cloud offerings in the world's most-populated nation. The entirely fresh issue, priced at ₹1,065–1,119 a share, opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday. At the upper end of the price band, Jio would command a market capitalization of about ₹10.3 trillion. Of the proceeds, ₹27,500 crore will be used to repay or prepay borrowings at subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm, helping reduce financing costs.