Jio Platforms IPO: Who qualifies for employee and Reliance shareholder quotas? Rules for up to 3 applications per person

Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms is set to launch its IPO on October 21, 2026, with the issue closing on October 23, 2026.
The issue includes reserved quotas for employees and Reliance Industries shareholders, allowing them to apply separately from retail investors under specified conditions. Here's what experts have to say on this.
No.
“The eligibility date is October 14, 2026, the day Jio Platforms filed its RHP. Trades settle on T+1, so a purchase on October 13 reached the demat account on October 14. One share is enough, and there is no minimum holding period. Companies and trusts are excluded,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Lemonn.
Manish P. Hingar, Chartered Accountant, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fintoo, said individuals and HUFs who hold Reliance Industries shares on October 14 can apply under the shareholder quota once the IPO opens.
Hingar said permanent employees of Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries or any of their subsidiaries as of October 14 qualify. Employees serving their notice period are excluded. No minimum service period has been specified.
Garg added that eligible employees include permanent employees of Jio Platforms, its subsidiaries, such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Saavn and Haptik, and its promoter, Reliance Industries. Employees serving their notice period and the promoter, promoter group, and directors holding more than 10% of Jio Platforms' shares are excluded. Contract staff are also generally excluded.
Garg explained the differences as follows:
|Particulars
Retail
RIL shareholder quota
Employee quota
|Size of portion
|≥35% of net issue
|Up to ₹2,500 cr
|Up to ₹500 cr
|Minimum bid
|12 shares ( ₹13,428 at cap)
|12 shares ( ₹13,428)
|12 shares ( ₹12,780 after discount)
|Maximum bid
|₹2 lakh (14 lots, ₹1,87,992)
|₹2 lakh
|₹5 lakh, net of discount
|Discount
|None
|None
|₹54/share (~4.8% of the ₹1,119 cap)
At the upper price band of ₹1,119 and a lot size of 12 shares, the minimum application amount is ₹13,428 for retail investors and Reliance shareholders, and ₹12,780 for eligible employees after the discount.
Garg said employees' initial allotment in their quota is capped at ₹2 lakh. They may receive shares for bids above that amount only if the employee portion is undersubscribed.
Shareholders do not get a price discount; their advantage is a separate, smaller pool of applicants. Employees get both a ₹54-per-share discount and a higher application limit of ₹5 lakh, he added.
Yes.
Hingar said an eligible employee may apply under the employee quota and the net issue (RII/ NII), and under the shareholder quota if they meet its eligibility criteria.
Garg said the conditions for each bid are strict:
“One PAN, up to three valid bids, but only one per category. The second bid in any category is what puts the whole application at risk,” he added.
Yes. Hingar said a shareholder can apply under the shareholder quota and the net issue.
Garg added that bids across these reserved portions and the net issue are not treated as multiple bids. At full limits, that adds up to about ₹8.7 lakh across the three retail-sized bids.
|Applicant category
|Number of applications allowed
|Application categories
|Employee and RIL shareholder
|Up to 3
|Employee, shareholder and retail
|RIL shareholder only
|Up to 2
|Shareholder and retail
|RIL employee only
|Up to 2
|Employee and retail
Garg explained that the applications are commonly rejected or treated as duplicates in these cases:
“Family members can each apply, but only with their own PAN and demat account. Eligibility also doesn’t guarantee shares. If a quota is oversubscribed, allotment is proportionate,” he added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies,...More
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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