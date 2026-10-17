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Jio Platforms IPO: Who qualifies for employee and Reliance shareholder quotas? Rules for up to 3 applications per person

Jio Platforms' IPO has reserved quotas for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and employees. Who qualifies, how much can they bid, and can one person submit up to three applications using one PAN? Here's a look at eligibility criteria, bid limits and multiple-application rules.

Sheetal Goel
Published17 Oct 2026, 01:50 PM IST
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Jio Platforms IPO: Who qualifies for employee and Reliance shareholder quotas? Rules for up to 3 applications per person. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Jio Platforms IPO: Who qualifies for employee and Reliance shareholder quotas? Rules for up to 3 applications per person. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
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Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms is set to launch its IPO on October 21, 2026, with the issue closing on October 23, 2026.

The issue includes reserved quotas for employees and Reliance Industries shareholders, allowing them to apply separately from retail investors under specified conditions. Here's what experts have to say on this.

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Can you buy Reliance Industries shares now and apply under shareholder quota?

No.

“The eligibility date is October 14, 2026, the day Jio Platforms filed its RHP. Trades settle on T+1, so a purchase on October 13 reached the demat account on October 14. One share is enough, and there is no minimum holding period. Companies and trusts are excluded,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Lemonn.

Manish P. Hingar, Chartered Accountant, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fintoo, said individuals and HUFs who hold Reliance Industries shares on October 14 can apply under the shareholder quota once the IPO opens.

Who qualifies under the employee quota of Jio IPO?

Hingar said permanent employees of Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries or any of their subsidiaries as of October 14 qualify. Employees serving their notice period are excluded. No minimum service period has been specified.

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Garg added that eligible employees include permanent employees of Jio Platforms, its subsidiaries, such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Saavn and Haptik, and its promoter, Reliance Industries. Employees serving their notice period and the promoter, promoter group, and directors holding more than 10% of Jio Platforms' shares are excluded. Contract staff are also generally excluded.

Also Read | Reliance Industries fell 25% this year: Which mutual funds are most exposed?

How do the employee and shareholder quotas differ from the retail quota?

Garg explained the differences as follows:

Particulars

Retail

RIL shareholder quota

Employee quota

Size of portion≥35% of net issueUp to 2,500 crUp to 500 cr
Minimum bid12 shares ( 13,428 at cap)12 shares ( 13,428)12 shares ( 12,780 after discount)
Maximum bid 2 lakh (14 lots, 1,87,992) 2 lakh 5 lakh, net of discount
DiscountNoneNone 54/share (~4.8% of the 1,119 cap)

At the upper price band of 1,119 and a lot size of 12 shares, the minimum application amount is 13,428 for retail investors and Reliance shareholders, and 12,780 for eligible employees after the discount.

Garg said employees' initial allotment in their quota is capped at 2 lakh. They may receive shares for bids above that amount only if the employee portion is undersubscribed.

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Shareholders do not get a price discount; their advantage is a separate, smaller pool of applicants. Employees get both a 54-per-share discount and a higher application limit of 5 lakh, he added.

Can someone who is both employee and RIL shareholder file three applications?

Yes.

Hingar said an eligible employee may apply under the employee quota and the net issue (RII/ NII), and under the shareholder quota if they meet its eligibility criteria.

Garg said the conditions for each bid are strict:

  • Employee eligibility is tested on employment status on October 14.
  • Shareholder eligibility is tested on the PAN that held RIL shares on October 14. The bid must use that same PAN, and the bidder must be the first holder in a joint account.
  • Each bid should go through a separate form and UPI mandate.

“One PAN, up to three valid bids, but only one per category. The second bid in any category is what puts the whole application at risk,” he added.

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Can a shareholder file two applications using one PAN?

Yes. Hingar said a shareholder can apply under the shareholder quota and the net issue.

Garg added that bids across these reserved portions and the net issue are not treated as multiple bids. At full limits, that adds up to about 8.7 lakh across the three retail-sized bids.

Applicant categoryNumber of applications allowedApplication categories
Employee and RIL shareholderUp to 3Employee, shareholder and retail
RIL shareholder onlyUp to 2Shareholder and retail
RIL employee onlyUp to 2Employee and retail
Also Read | Airtel vs Vi: Which mutual funds could reshuffle portfolios after Jio IPO?

When can a Jio IPO application be rejected?

Garg explained that the applications are commonly rejected or treated as duplicates in these cases:

  • Two retail bids or two shareholder bids are submitted using the same PAN.
  • Bids are made in both the retail and non-institutional investor (NII) categories using the same PAN, as both fall under the net issue.
  • A shareholder-quota bid exceeds 2 lakh or an employee bid exceeds 5 lakh.
  • A shareholder-quota application is made using a PAN that did not hold RIL shares on October 14, or the applicant is not the first holder in a joint demat account.
  • The PAN is not updated with the depository, or the demat account is frozen due to KYC issues.
  • The UPI ID or bank account is in someone else’s name.

“Family members can each apply, but only with their own PAN and demat account. Eligibility also doesn’t guarantee shares. If a quota is oversubscribed, allotment is proportionate,” he added.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, ...

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More

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