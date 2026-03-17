Mumbai: Jio Platforms, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is close to finalizing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and is expected to file the IPO papers with the capital markets regulator in two to three weeks, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Jio may file draft IPO papers in 2-3 weeks
SummaryThe IPO, touted as India's biggest by a private company, will see Reliance Jio selling 2.5% stake. The company is likely to be valued between $100 billion and $120 billion, the people said.
Mumbai: Jio Platforms, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is close to finalizing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and is expected to file the IPO papers with the capital markets regulator in two to three weeks, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More