Why we are in a season of IPO drought2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 12:40 AM IST
The quiet phase is mainly because of intensifying geopolitical tensions, rising inflation worries, and global growth concerns that have rattled the equity markets.
The quiet phase is mainly because of intensifying geopolitical tensions, rising inflation worries, and global growth concerns that have rattled the equity markets.
MUMBAI : There is a lull of initial public offerings (IPOs) after a storm last year. Consolidation over the past few months have made it tough for companies wanting to tap the capital markets to raise funds. As a result, there has been a dearth of IPOs for more than a month. This is the longest dry spell since May 2021, the only month in last year’s IPO boom when no public issue hit the primary markets.