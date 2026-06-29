Jivial Industries IPO allotment likely to be out today. Here's step-by-step guide on how to check status

Jivial Industries IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, 29 June. The SME IPO opened for subscription on 23 June and closed on 25 June.

The Jivial Industries IPO was subscribed 0.93 times by the last day of bidding. The retail investor segment saw a 0.22 times subscription, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 1.57 times.

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The company had received bids for 14,43,000 shares against the 15,50,400 shares available for subscription, according to chittorgarh.com.

Jivial Industries IPO GMP today Jivial Industries IPO GMP stood at ₹0, indicating that the shares were trading at their issue price of ₹196 in the grey market, without any premium or discount, according to investorgain.com.

Jivial Industries IPO details The IPO has been priced at ₹196 per share and consists of a fresh issue worth ₹26.65 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹5.34 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹31.99 crore.

The company plans to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards acquiring new machinery, renovating and upgrading its manufacturing facility, covering issue-related expenses, and meeting general corporate requirements.

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Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Sunflower Broking Pvt. Ltd. will act as the market maker.

Founded in 2021, Jivial Industries manufactures aluminium railing systems and architectural hardware used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its product range includes handrails, spigots, brackets, locks, end caps, bends, jointers, and other aluminium fittings designed for balconies, glass partitions, façades and viewing windows.

The company caters to a broad clientele, including construction firms, architects, interior designers, fabricators and glass solution providers. It has built a strong presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, while also exporting part of its product portfolio to Oman.

How to check allotment status of Jivial Industries IPO? Investors can check allotment status of Jivial Industries IPO on either registrar's website Bigshare or on BSE.

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Bigshare Visit the Bigshare Services IPO allotment portal. 2. Select Jivial Industries from the dropdown menu.

3. Enter your PAN, application number, or Demat account number.

4. Click Search or Submit to check your allotment status.

BSE SME Visit the BSE India Application Status Check page. 2. Under Issue Type, select Equity.

3. Choose Jivial Industries Limited from the drop-down menu.

4. Enter your application number and Permanent Account Number (PAN)

5. Click Search to check your IPO allotment status.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.