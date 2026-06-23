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Jivial Industries IPO: Issue sees tepid response on first bidding day. Check GMP, key details to know

Jivial Industries IPO launched on 23 June and ends on 25 June, priced at 196 per share. The company manufactures aluminium systems and plans to enhance capacity with a new plant. It aims to raise 31.99 crore through the IPO for expansion and corporate purposes.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated23 Jun 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Jivial Industries IPO launched on 23 June and ends on 25 June, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>196 per share.
Jivial Industries IPO launched on 23 June and ends on 25 June, priced at ₹196 per share.
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The Jivial Industries initial public offering (IPO) began on Tuesday, 23 June, and will end on Thursday, 25 June. The Jivial Industries IPO price band is 196 per equity share, with a face value of 10 per share.

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Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot of 1,200 shares, which translates to an investment of approximately 2.35 lakh.

Incorporated in 2021, Jivial Industries manufactures aluminium railing systems and architectural hardware for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Its product portfolio includes handrails, spigots, brackets, locks, end caps, bends, jointers and other aluminium fittings used in balconies, glass partitions, façades and viewing windows.

The company serves a diverse customer base comprising construction companies, architects, interior designers, fabricators and glass solution providers. It has established a strong presence across Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, while also exporting a portion of its products to Oman.

Jivial Industries operates a manufacturing facility in Rajkot and plans to set up a second production unit to expand capacity and strengthen backward integration by adding aluminium extrusion capabilities.

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For the nine months ended December 2025, the company reported revenue of 12.2 crore and a profit after tax of 2.95 crore. In FY25, it posted revenue of 12.07 crore and net profit of 2.97 crore, while maintaining a relatively low debt burden of 1.23 crore.

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Jivial Industries IPO GMP today

Jivial Industries IPO GMP is 0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of 196 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Jivial Industries IPO Subscription status

Jivial Industries IPO subscription status was 1% on day 1, so far. The retail portion and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion are yet to receive bids. The NII portion was booked at 2%.

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The company has received bids for 47,400 shares against 82,97,700 shares on offer at 11:52 IST, according to chittorgarh.com.

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Jivial Industries IPO details

The IPO is priced at 196 per share and comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 26.65 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 5.34 crore, for a total issue size of 31.99 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for the purchase of new machinery, renovation and upgradation of its manufacturing facility, meeting issue-related expenses, and funding general corporate purposes.

Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Sunflower Broking Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the market maker for the public issue.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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