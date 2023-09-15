Jiwanram IPO allotment status: Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, September 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Jiwanram IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO listing is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 21 on NSE SME. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, September 18, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, September 20.

If you have applied for the Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. You can check the Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO allotment status of your application on this Jiwanram IPO allotment link- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1: Visit Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO's registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select the name of the company 'Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries' from the dropbox

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code

Step 5: Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO GMP today Jiwanram IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +16 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Jiwanram Sheoduttrai share price were trading at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai share price is ₹39 apiece, which is 69.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹23.

Today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹6, while the highest GMP is ₹16, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Jiwanram IPO details Jiwanram IPO, which is worth ₹17.07 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 74,22,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The face value of the equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 2.30 times of the face value. Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO lot is 6,000 shares.

The company plans to utilise ₹2 crore for repayment/prepayment of some borrowings, ₹9.1 crore for working capital, and ₹3.2 crore for other corporate purposes from the issue proceeds. The company's share capital will rise from ₹17.32 crore before the public offering to ₹24.74 crore post the issue . Promoters and Promoters Group holds a 99.996% share in the company. Promoter group holding will be 70.01% after the IPO.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries currently has a turnover of ₹42 crore, a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4 crore, and a PAT margin of 9.5%, growing at a 20% rate.The company reported ₹34.2 crore in revenue for FY21–22 and ₹1.5 crore in net profit.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Affinity Global Capital Market Private Ltd.