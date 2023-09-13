comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 13 2023 15:06:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 0.5%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 193.5 1.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 626.1 0.85%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 435.95 0.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 597.25 1.53%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Jiwanram IPO: What latest GMP, subscription status signal ahead of allotment date
Back

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 8, and closed on Tuesday, September 12. The company set the IPO's price band at 23 per equity share. Jiwanram IPO subscription status was 112.96 times on day 3.

Jiwanram IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, September 15. Those allotted shares will get them in their demat accounts on Wednesday, September 20. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, September 18. Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO shares will be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, September 21.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries manufactures and exports Industrial Safety Gloves and Garments. The company built a cutting-edge production plant and began exporting to the United States, Spain, Germany, and Belgium.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO Subscription Status details

Jiwanram IPO subscription status was 112.96 times on day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 151.47 times, while the Non-Institutional Bidders (NIB) portion was subscribed 69.75 times.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd IPO has received bids for 79,63,68,000 shares against 7,422,000 shares on offer,  according to data available on the chittorgarh.com.

Jiwanram IPO subscription status was 6.03 times on day 1, and day 2 the issue was subscribed 36.73, according to data available on chittorgarh.com.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO GMP today

Jiwanram IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Jiwanram Sheoduttrai share price were trading at a premium of 12 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai share price is 35 apiece, which is 52.17% higher than the IPO price of 23.

Today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is 6, while the highest GMP is 15, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Jupiter Lifeline IPO allotment expected today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

Jiwanram IPO details

Jiwanram IPO, which is worth 17.07 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 74,22,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The face value of the equity shares is 10 each and the issue price is 2.30 times of the face value. Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO lot is 6,000 shares.

The company plans to utilise 2 crore for repayment/prepayment of some borrowings, 9.1 crore for working capital, and 3.2 crore for other corporate purposes from the issue proceeds. The company's share capital will rise from 17.32 crore before the public offering to 24.74 crore post the issue . Promoters and Promoters Group holds a 99.996% share in the company. Promoter group holding will be 70.01% after the IPO.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries currently has a turnover of 42 crore, a profit after tax (PAT) of 4 crore, and a PAT margin of 9.5%, growing at a 20% rate.The company reported 34.2 crore in revenue for FY21–22 and 1.5 crore in net profit.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Affinity Global Capital Market Private Ltd, while Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

Also Read: Kahan Packaging IPO: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 03:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App