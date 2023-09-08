Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, other details to know3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO opened for subscription, with a price band of ₹23 per equity share. The IPO will close on September 12 and will be listed on the NSE SME exchange on September 21. The IPO has received bids for 5.95 times the number of shares on offer.
