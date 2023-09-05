Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited will hit primary market on 8th September 2023. However, ahead of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO subscription opening, company promoters have announced price band of the fixed price issue at ₹23 apiece. The initial public offer is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ahead of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO date of opening, shares of the company have started to trade in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹6 in grey market today.

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO details 1] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO GMP: According to market observers, Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO price: Company promoters have fixed price band of the fixed issue at ₹23 per equity share.

3] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO date: The public issue will open for bidders on 8th September 2023 and it will remain open for subscribers till 12th September 2023.

4] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO size: The SME company aims to raise 17.07 crore via issuance of fresh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 6000 company shares.

6] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 15th September 2023.

7] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the fixed issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

9] Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO listing date: The SME share is most likely to list on 21st September 2023.