OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  JK Files & Engineering files draft papers to raise Rs800 crore IPO
Listen to this article

Raymond-promoted JK Files & Engineering Ltd has filed a draft paper with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise around Rs800 crore via initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale by Raymond Ltd. Currently Raymond holds 100% stake in the firm.

On 27 September, Raymond said that its board approved a consolidation exercise, including the combination of its tools and hardware, and auto components businesses with its engineering business to improve synergies and explore monetisation options.

SBI Capital Markets, Dam Capital Advisors and HDFC Bank are the lead managers to the issue.

For financial year 2021, JK Files reported total income of 349.66 crore against 382.05 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 25.57 crore versus 14.30 crore last year. Ebitda margin improved to 13.66% from 10.21%. As of June 2021, its net debt stood at 25.23 crore.

JK Files is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and distribution of precision engineered components for tools and hardware, hand tools, power tool accessories and power tool machines, and through its subsidiary, Ring Plus Aqua Ltd (RPAL), auto components and engineering products such as ring gears, flexplates and water pump bearings.

The firm has the largest installed manufacturing capacity and was the second largest supplier globally of steel files. Its arm RPAL is among the key global ring gear players and has the highest volume share in terms of supply to original equipment manufacturers for domestic production of PV and CV last fiscal.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout