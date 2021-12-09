JK Files & Engineering files draft papers to raise Rs800 crore IPO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Raymond-promoted JK Files & Engineering Ltd has filed a draft paper with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise around Rs800 crore via initial public offering.The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale by Raymond Ltd. Currently Raymond holds 100% stake in the firm.On 27 September, Raymond said that its board approved a consolidation exercise, including the combination of its tools and hardware, and auto components businesses with its engineering business to improve synergies and explore monetisation options.SBI Capital Markets, Dam Capital Advisors and HDFC Bank are the lead managers to the issue.For financial year 2021, JK Files reported total income of ₹349.66 crore against ₹382.05 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at ₹25.57 crore versus ₹14.30 crore last year. Ebitda margin improved to 13.66% from 10.21%. As of June 2021, its net debt stood at ₹25.23 crore.JK Files is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and distribution of precision engineered components for tools and hardware, hand tools, power tool accessories and power tool machines, and through its subsidiary, Ring Plus Aqua Ltd (RPAL), auto components and engineering products such as ring gears, flexplates and water pump bearings.The firm has the largest installed manufacturing capacity and was the second largest supplier globally of steel files. Its arm RPAL is among the key global ring gear players and has the highest volume share in terms of supply to original equipment manufacturers for domestic production of PV and CV last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

