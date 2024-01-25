Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its approval to four companies-- JNK India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Exicom Tele-Systems, and Akme Fintrade to go ahead with the launch of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Entero Healthcare Solutions received an observation letter from the market regulator on January 16, while JNK India and Akme Fintrade got the same letter on January 18. SEBI issued the said letter to Exicom Tele-Systems on January 19.

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO

The IPO of the Haryana-based healthcare products distribution platform will consist of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹1,000 crore and an OFS of 85,57,597 equity shares by selling shareholders. The company had filed draft papers for the public issue on September 13, 2023.

Around 19 shareholders will be selling stakes in the OFS of the company, including promoter Prabhat Agrawal, and corporate promoter OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius. The book-running lead managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets.

Entero Healthcare, which is among the top three healthcare products distributors in India with a network of 81,400 retail pharmacies in FY23, may also consider fundraising of ₹200 crore via private placement

MORE TO COME

