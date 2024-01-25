JNK India, Entero Healthcare, among 2 others receive SEBI's approval for IPO launch
Entero Healthcare Solutions received an observation letter from SEBI on January 16, while JNK India and Akme Fintrade got the same letter on January 18. SEBI issued the said letter to Exicom Tele-Systems on January 19.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its approval to four companies-- JNK India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Exicom Tele-Systems, and Akme Fintrade to go ahead with the launch of initial public offerings (IPOs).
