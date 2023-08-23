JNK India files papers with SEBI for IPO2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:48 PM IST
IPO news India: Mumbai-based heating equipment company JNK India has filed its DRHP for an IPO, aiming to raise up to ₹300 crore.
IPO news India: JNK India Ltd, Mumbai-based heating equipment company, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started