JNK India IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue
JNK India IPO opened for subscription on April 23, closing on April 25. The issue was subscribed to 49% on the first day, with significant participation from QIBs. Key risks outlined in the company's Red-Herring Prospectus include market volatility, regulatory changes, and competition.
JNK India IPO, which opened today (Tuesday, April 23) for subscription, will close on Thursday, April 25. The issue was subscribed to 49% on the first day, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose portion was booked at 67%. The retail portion (48%) and non-institutional investors (25%), respectively, saw decent subscriptions.
