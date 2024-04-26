JNK India IPO allotment date today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
JNK India IPO share allotment will be finalised on April 26. Investors can check JNK India IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website by entering application details. Refunds for unallotted shares start on April 29, listing date set for April 30.
JNK India IPO allotment date: The JNK India IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check JNK India IPO allotment status today in JNK India IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The JNK India IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, April 23, and closed on Thursday, April 25.
