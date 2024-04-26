JNK India IPO allotment date: The JNK India IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 26). The investors who applied for the issue can check JNK India IPO allotment status today in JNK India IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The JNK India IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, April 23, and closed on Thursday, April 25.

JNK India IPO subscription status was 28.13 times on the last day of bidding process led by QIBs, NIIs. By using the basis of allocation, investors can ascertain if and how many shares they have been allocated. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of shares that were allocated. The company will begin the return process for those applicants who were not granted shares. The selected recipients' demat accounts will get the shares.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, April 29, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday.

JNK India IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

View Full Image JNK India IPO details.

If you have applied for the JNK India IPO, you can do a JNK India IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the JNK India IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check JNK India IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1

Visit the IPO registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd. - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2

Select the IPO from the dropbox, which will only have its name assigned once the allocation is finished.

Step 3

Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN option to view the status.

Step 4

Under application type, select ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5

Add the details for the mode you selected in Step 2.

Step 6

Once the captcha has been completed, click submit.

How to check JNK India IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- JNK India IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check JNK India IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- JNK India IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

JNK India IPO GMP today

JNK India IPO grey market premium is +85. This indicates JNK India share price were trading at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

After taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market, it is expected that JNK India shares will list at a price of ₹500 per share, which is 20.48% more than the IPO price of ₹415.

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the activity of the grey market over the past 11 sessions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

