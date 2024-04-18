JNK India IPO announces price band at ₹395-415 per share; check issue details, key dates, more
JNK India IPO price band set between ₹395 to ₹415 per share. Subscription opens on April 23 and closes on April 25. Allocation to anchor investors on April 22. Floor price 197.50 times face value, cap price 207.50 times face value.
JNK India IPO price band: The JNK India Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹395 to ₹415 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The JNK India IPO date of subscription is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 23, and will close on Thursday, April 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the JNK India IPO will take place on Monday, April 22.
