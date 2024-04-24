JNK India IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, other details; should you subscribe?
JNK India IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale by promoters. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate objectives and working capital requirements. Book running lead managers are IIFL Securities Ltd. and ICICI Securities Limited.
JNK India IPO: With subscriptions flowing in from retail, non-institutional investors (NIIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the JNK India IPO is off to a promising start on its second day of subscriptions today and is probably going to get fully booked. At 12:54 IST, JNK India IPO subscription status is 73%, as per BSE data.
