JNK India IPO: From price band to GMP - here are 10 things to know before subscribing to issue
The shares of JNK India is currently trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market premium, as per market observers.
Heating equipment manufacturer JNK India is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) this week. The upcoming IPO will open for subscription on April 23 and closes on April 25.
