Heating equipment manufacturer JNK India is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) this week. The upcoming IPO will open for subscription on April 23 and closes on April 25.

JNK India specializes in manufacturing "Heating Equipment," such as reformers, cracking furnaces, and process-fired heaters. These crucial components are essential in various process industries, including petrochemicals, fertilizers, and oil and gas refineries.

From the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, compared to the previous year ending on March 31, 2022, JNK India saw a 38.5% increase in revenue and a 28.84% rise in its profit after tax (PAT).

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for various purposes, including covering general corporate needs and meeting working capital requirements, among other objectives.

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the JNK India IPO -

JNK India IPO date: The public issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 23, and will close on Thursday, April 25.

JNK India IPO price band: The price band for the upcoming IPO has been fixed between ₹395 and ₹415, with a face value of ₹2.

JNK India IPO size: The JNK India IPO consists of a fresh issue totaling ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8,421,052 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹2.

JNK India IPO lot size: The investors can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares, or in increments of 36 shares if you wish to bid for less.

JNK India IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved at least 15% of its shares for non-institutional investors (NII), up to 50% of its shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and a minimum of 35% of the offering for retail investors.

JNK India IPO allotment date: The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, April 26, 2024.

JNK India IPO listing date: The IPO will list on both exchanges BSE and NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

JNK India IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

JNK India IPO book running managers: Iifl Securities Ltd and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead managers.

JNK India IPO GMP: The shares of JNK India is currently trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market premium, as per market observers.

