JNK India IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Buy or not as bidding ends today?
JNK India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today, say stock market observers
JNK India IPO day 3: The three-day subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) is going to end today. In the first two days of bidding, the JNK India IPO subscription status signals that the book build issue has been fully subscribed. The public issue worth ₹649.47 crore, which is a mix of OFS and fresh shares, is gaining momentum in the grey market as well. According to stock market observers, shares of JNK India Limited are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today. They said that the rise in buzz around the JNK India IPO can be attributed to the positive reviews given by most of the brokerages of big repute.
