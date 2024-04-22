JNK India IPO: Heating equipment maker raises ₹195 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
According to the exchange filing, the company has allocated 46,94,989 equity shares at ₹415 per share on Monday, April 22, 2024, to anchor investors.
Heating equipment manufacturer JNK India, on April 22, said that it has has garnered ₹194.84 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
