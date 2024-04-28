JNK India IPO: Here's what GMP, subscription status signals ahead of listing
JNK India Ltd is all set to make its debut on both stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, April 30.
JNK India initial public offering (IPO) received a steady response from investors in all three categories in its three days of bidding. The allotment of JNK India was finalised on Friday, April 26. JNK India Ltd is all set to make its debut on both stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, April 30.
