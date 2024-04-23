JNK India IPO: Issue booked 16% on day 1 so far; retail portion subscribed 29%. Check latest GMP
JNK India's IPO subscription status shows bids for 16% of the shares offered. JNK India IPO has a price band of ₹395 to ₹415 per share. The IPO consists of an offer-for-sale and a fresh issue of ₹300 crore to cover working capital requirements.
The JNK India IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, April 23), following a two-week break in the mainboard IPO space. Alongside a number of SME IPOs that have already opened and some of which have been launched today, retail investors seem to be showing a decent level of interest in the JNK India IPO. At 13:00 IST, JNK India IPO subscription status is 16%, as per BSE data.
