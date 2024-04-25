JNK India IPO: Issue subscribed 26.81 times so far on the last day of bidding process led by QIBs, NIIs. Check GMP
JNK India IPO sees strong subscription from QIBs and NIIs, with retail section fully subscribed. Bids received for 26.38 times the total shares offered. Founder Arun Kejriwal praises company's Korean relationships and global accreditations.
JNK India IPO subscription status: Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) responded to the JNK India IPO with great enthusiasm on the third day of subscription. Even though the retail section was completely subscribed, the response was quite steady.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started