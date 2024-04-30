JNK India IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, subscription status suggest about share debut
JNK India IPO to list today with a predicted price range of ₹500-520, expected to have a premium of 22-25% over the issue price. Analysts suggest conservative investors book gains while risk-takers can hold for long-term potential.
JNK India IPO: JNK India IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, April 30) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Tuesday's deals, JNK India share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. JNK India share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started