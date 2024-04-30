JNK India IPO: JNK India IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, April 30) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Tuesday's deals, JNK India share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. JNK India share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As to the BSE filing, trading members of the exchange are thus notified that, with effect from Tuesday, April 30, 2024, JNK India Limited's equity shares will be listed and allowed to transactions on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities.

JNK India IPO listing price prediction

According to Arun Kejriwal, the founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, JNK India share price is likely to list within the range of ₹500 to 520.

A robust listing with a 22–25% premium over the issue price of ₹415 per share is possible, according to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst and Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, given the favourable secondary market environment and robust subscription demand on the final day of the issue. According to Tapse, the listing is warranted because of its impressive track record spanning more than ten years and its leadership in a specialised market for heating equipment, which completes the value chain in heaters, reformers, and crack furnaces. JNK India has also demonstrated its flexibility and willingness to seize new market possibilities by diversifying into waste gas treatment and renewable energy solutions.

Given the positive outlook for the oil and gas and hydrogen industries in India, in addition to JNK India's established track record of financial stability, illustrious clientele, and ambitious expansion goals, the firm is well-positioned for significant growth. It is thus recommended by Tapse, taking into account all of these factors and the current state of the market, that conservative investors book gains, while risk-taking investors can "hold" JNK India for the long term.

Pace 360's co-founder and chief global strategist, Amit Goel, said the business has established a place for itself in the heating equipment market and has continuously shown growth in both its top and bottom lines over the years under review. The annualised earnings for FY24, however, seem to indicate that it is fully valued. Goel projects a listing gain of almost 35% at a price per share of between ₹610 and ₹630. Considering the bright future ahead, investors could think about setting aside money for medium- to long-term gains.

The stock is expected to list at a premium of around 20% over the issue price of ₹415 per share, according to D. K. Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox. According to him, JNK India's leadership in the heating equipment market and ability to take advantage of the expanding demand in the oil and gas sector are the main factors contributing to the listing benefits.

Mudaraddi went on to say that JNK India's chances for future growth are encouraging given the state of the industry and the worldwide expansion of petrochemical and refinery capabilities. Given the company's distinctive product portfolio and bright development prospects, JNK India makes a compelling value argument even if it demands a P/E multiple of 49.8x at the upper price band.

JNK India IPO GMP today

NK India IPO GMP or JNK India IPO grey market premium is +130. This indicates JNK India share price were trading at a premium of ₹130 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

When the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the existing premium on the grey market are taken into consideration, it is projected that JNK India shares will list at a price of ₹545 a share, which is 31.33% more than the IPO price of ₹415.

The IPO GMP shows higher and indicates a solid listing based on the activity of the grey market over the past 14 sessions. The highest GMP is ₹122, while the lowest GMP is ₹0, according to analysts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

