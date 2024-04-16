JNK India IPO opens next week. Check issue size, key dates, other details to know
JNK India IPO to open on April 23 and close on April 25, with allocation to anchor investors on April 22. The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an OFS of up to 8,421,052 equity shares. Proceeds will be used for general corporate objectives and working capital.
Next week will see the JNK India IPO, which will resume the mainboard IPO scene after a gap of more than a week. The JNK India IPO date is scheduled to open on Tuesday, April 23 and close on Thursday, April 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the JNK India IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 22. The Street awaits the IPO's price band this week.
