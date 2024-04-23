JNK India IPO opens today: GMP, review, price, other details. Apply or not?
JNK India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today, say market observers
JNK India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of JNK India Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The mainboard public issue will remain open till 25th April 2024. The company has fixed the JNK India IPO price band at ₹395 to ₹415 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹649.47 crore from its public offer out of which ₹300 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. Rest 349.47 crore is reserved for the OFS (Offer for Sale). According to stock market observers, shares of JNK India Limited are available for trade in the grey market today. They said that JNK India shares are trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today.
