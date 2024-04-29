JNK India IPO to debut on the bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP indicates ahead of listing
JNK India IPO included fresh issue of ₹300 crore. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate objectives. Listing date scheduled for April 30. Grey market premium at ₹122. Anticipated listing price of ₹537 per share.
The JNK India IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, April 30). The JNK India IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, April 26.
