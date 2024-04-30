JNK India share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 50% premium at ₹621 on NSE
JNK India share price opened at ₹621 on NSE, 49.63% higher than the issue price. The IPO saw a subscription rate of 28.13 times, with retail investors showing significant interest. The company specialises in manufacturing heating equipment for various industries.
JNK India share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, JNK India share price opened at ₹621 per share, 49.63% higher than the issue price of ₹415. On BSE, JNK India share price today opened at ₹620 apiece, up 49.40% than the issue price.
