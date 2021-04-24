OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Job portal ZipRecruiter files to go public via direct listing

Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc has filed to go public through a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said on Friday.

Founded in 2010, it is a developer of an online marketplace for employers and job seekers and competes with Indeed and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The listing plan will look to cash in on the booming market for new offerings as seen by the robust debuts of gaming firm Roblox Corp and South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc.

ZipRecruiter had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co in December to lead preparations for an IPO.

The Santa Monica, California-based company will trade under the symbol "ZIP" when it goes public, the company said in a regulatory filing.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout