Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia files DRHP with Sebi for IPO2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:06 PM IST
- Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO.
Jodhpur-based and an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRP), which is ISO-certified and focuses on Water Supply Projects (WSPs), has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the capital markets regulator SEBI in order to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
