Jodhpur-based and an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRP), which is ISO-certified and focuses on Water Supply Projects (WSPs), has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the capital markets regulator SEBI in order to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public offering of equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each is a full fresh issuance of shares up to Rs. 3.12 Cr with no offer-for-sale component.

With a maximum allocation of 50% going to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), a minimum 15% allocation going to non-institutional investors (NII), and a minimum 35% allocation going to retail individual investors (RII), the offer is being made through the book building process. A total of ₹58.64 crore of the proceeds from its latest offering would be utilised for capital equipment purchases, ₹140 crore for meeting the company's working capital needs, and the remaining amount for general corporate objectives.

Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO. The IPO is proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

As of December 31, 2022, it had 51 ongoing projects totaling ₹5,653.43 crore. Of that amount, ₹1,816.81 crore was spent on work that was completed, and the remaining ₹3,836.62 crore was allocated for the execution of WSPs in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, and Haryana.

Although the profit for the year climbed from ₹12.66 crore in FY 2019-20 to ₹44.85 crore in FY 2021-22 at a CAGR of 88.25%, the company's revenue from operations rose from ₹373.15 crore in FY 2019-20 to ₹785.61 crore in FY 2021-22 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 45.10%.

The revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, was Rs. 712.70 crore, the net profit was Rs. 50.74 crore, and the EBITDA margin was 13.13 percent. As compared to its listed competitors, PNC Infratech Ltd (17.37%), H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (30.42%), NCC Limited (9.17%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (19.66%), and ITD Cementation India Ltd (6.31%), the company has the best return on net worth (32.94%).

Led by Promoter, Mr. Vishnu Prakash Punglia, the company's major activities include constructing, designing, building, implementing, operating, maintaining and developing Water Supply Projects (WSPs) including Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water, as well as other projects such as Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Warehouses, Buildings, Railway Buildings including platforms, stations, quarters, administrative buildings, Rail-Over-Bridges and Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTPs).

