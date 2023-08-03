Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia gets SEBI approval for IPO1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd has capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO).
