Home/ Markets / Ipo/  Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia gets SEBI approval for IPO

Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia gets SEBI approval for IPO

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd receives SEBI approval for IPO to raise funds through a fresh issue of shares.

On April 12, 2023, the company filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI.

Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd has capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO).

Jodhpur-based Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd has capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO).

The public offering entirly comprises of fresh issue of up to 31.20 million shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component. The offer also entails a subscription reservation by eligible employees.

The public offering entirly comprises of fresh issue of up to 31.20 million shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component. The offer also entails a subscription reservation by eligible employees.

A total of 58.64 crore of the proceeds from its fresh issue would be utilised for capital equipment purchases, while 140 crore will be allocated to the company's working capital needs and other corporate purposes.

A total of 58.64 crore of the proceeds from its fresh issue would be utilised for capital equipment purchases, while 140 crore will be allocated to the company's working capital needs and other corporate purposes.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), led by Promoter Vishnu Prakash Punglia, has a track record of successfully delivering infrastructure projects and a strong operational expertise. Cranes, tractors, excavators, loaders, dozers, pavers, ready-mix concrete plants, transportation vehicles and cranes are included in its fleet of more than 480.4 construction equipment assets. These resources are from some of the best vendors.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), led by Promoter Vishnu Prakash Punglia, has a track record of successfully delivering infrastructure projects and a strong operational expertise. Cranes, tractors, excavators, loaders, dozers, pavers, ready-mix concrete plants, transportation vehicles and cranes are included in its fleet of more than 480.4 construction equipment assets. These resources are from some of the best vendors.

Revenue from operations for the company increased from 373.15 crore in FY 2019–20 to 785.61 crore in FY 2021–22 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.10%, while profit for the year increased from 12.65 crore in FY 2019–20 to 44.85 crore in FY 2021–22 at a CAGR of 88.25%. From FY 2019–20 to FY 2021–22, EBITDA climbed at a CAGR of 45.10%, from Rs. 40.18 crore to Rs. 88.64 crore.

Revenue from operations for the company increased from 373.15 crore in FY 2019–20 to 785.61 crore in FY 2021–22 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.10%, while profit for the year increased from 12.65 crore in FY 2019–20 to 44.85 crore in FY 2021–22 at a CAGR of 88.25%. From FY 2019–20 to FY 2021–22, EBITDA climbed at a CAGR of 45.10%, from Rs. 40.18 crore to Rs. 88.64 crore.

The book running lead managers of the offer are Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

The book running lead managers of the offer are Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited and Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 05:50 PM IST
